CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 16,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,940. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million and a P/E ratio of -964.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $276,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.