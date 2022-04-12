Color Platform Price Down 67.3% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $210,638.23 and $71.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

