Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.66

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 26313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

