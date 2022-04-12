Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 22,961 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 273,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ORCC stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

