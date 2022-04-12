Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

