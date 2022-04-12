Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

