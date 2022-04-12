Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

