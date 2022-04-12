Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 547 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

