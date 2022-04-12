Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

