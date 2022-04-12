Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 1,208.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.5 days.
Shares of MGDDF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $180.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
