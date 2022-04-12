Comparing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRC and Crimson Wine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 27.62 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.66 $3.16 million $0.18 45.31

Crimson Wine Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRC and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 40.20%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A N/A -4.91% Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51%

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats BRC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

