Comparing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -9.23% -9.13%

66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.28 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -7.92 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.04) -24.75

International Tower Hill Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 7 0 3.00 International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

