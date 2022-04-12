Comparing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Signature Aviation (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

