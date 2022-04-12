Comparing NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Equitrans Midstream 0 5 2 0 2.29

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Equitrans Midstream -104.82% 6.90% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.58 Equitrans Midstream $1.32 billion 2.64 -$1.38 billion ($3.33) -2.41

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water Service System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 200 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.