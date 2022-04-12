Comparing Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Paramount Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global and Entravision Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Entravision Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entravision Communications has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Entravision Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entravision Communications is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Entravision Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.87 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.57 Entravision Communications $760.19 million 0.62 $29.29 million $0.33 16.61

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Entravision Communications 3.85% 13.92% 4.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Entravision Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communications pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Entravision Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services, as well as advertising customers billing and technological and other support services, including strategic marketing and training; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertising customers or ad agencies to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a branding and mobile performance solutions, such as managed services to advertisers looking to connect with consumers on mobile devices; and digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it sells advertisements and syndicated radio programming solutions through its Entravision radio network. As of March 3, 2022, the company had 50 television stations; and 46 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.