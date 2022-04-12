Comparing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fathom alerts:

This table compares Fathom and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $330.23 million 0.45 -$12.49 million ($0.88) -9.85 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fathom and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fathom presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 274.86%. Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -3.78% -23.83% -16.60% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fathom beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.