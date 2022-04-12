Comparing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BRC alerts:

This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 27.62 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.31 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRC and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 40.20%. Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 72.39%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A N/A -4.91% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vita Coco beats BRC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.