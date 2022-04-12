CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Buys 76,801 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

