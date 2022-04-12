CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 16,160 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

CMPO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.