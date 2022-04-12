COMSovereign Holding Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:COMSP)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMSP opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

