COMSovereign Holding Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:COMSP)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ COMSP opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.37.
COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMSP)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.