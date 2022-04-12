Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.