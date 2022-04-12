Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,074. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.