Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 4,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

