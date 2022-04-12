Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. 424,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.