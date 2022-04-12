Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,533.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,555.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

