Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,533.33%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
