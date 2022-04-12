Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,161.63

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,161.63 and traded as high as C$2,165.39. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,134.56, with a volume of 18,562 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,507.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.24 billion and a PE ratio of 116.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,131.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,161.63.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 78.9600005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

