Contrasting American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Resources and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Ramaco Resources 14.03% 20.80% 14.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 18.21 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.58 Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 2.69 $39.76 million $0.91 18.95

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

