Contrasting Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26%

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.31 $3.62 billion $14.41 10.68 Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.30 -$106.17 million $0.26 8.38

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $317.42, suggesting a potential upside of 106.29%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Yiren Digital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

