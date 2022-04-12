Contrasting Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Remark and Globalstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $15.99 million 4.34 $27.47 million $0.27 2.45 Globalstar $124.30 million 19.08 -$112.63 million ($0.06) -22.00

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remark and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 959.80%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Globalstar.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 171.81% -96.01% -34.58% Globalstar -83.04% -25.83% -11.84%

Summary

Remark beats Globalstar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

