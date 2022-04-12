Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $406.96 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.71 and a 200 day moving average of $406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $532,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $83,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

