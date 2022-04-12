Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). 141,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 491,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of £21.28 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

