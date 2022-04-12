Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.28

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 12467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.04 million and a P/E ratio of -25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

