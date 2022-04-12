Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$4.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$950.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

