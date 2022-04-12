Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $362.55 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

