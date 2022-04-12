Coterra Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

