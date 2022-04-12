Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Countryside Partnerships stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

