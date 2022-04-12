Cowen Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

WBA stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

