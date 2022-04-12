Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.13) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

