Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) vs. Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.11%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Ecopetrol 18.25% 21.49% 8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.04 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -42.43 Ecopetrol $27.52 billion 1.41 $5.01 billion $1.47 12.80

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.