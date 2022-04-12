Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,257. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

