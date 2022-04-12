Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$344,411.10 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.

Shares of CR opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.37.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.