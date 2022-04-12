Critical Analysis: Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Earthworks Entertainment and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00

Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts 6.50% 11.18% 2.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Full House Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts $180.16 million 1.81 $11.71 million $0.29 32.76

Full House Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space and 14 hotel rooms, as well as a steakhouse and a casual dining outlet. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 642 slot machines and 16 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 31,500 square feet of meeting and convention space; a contiguous 190-guest-room hotel and an adjacent leased 104-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 230 acres; and four dining outlets. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 186 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 269 slot machines and 9 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

