Critical Analysis: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Indonesia Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.26%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 58.61 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Pengrowth Energy (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

