Critical Analysis: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and Item 9 Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 317.42%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 2.28 -$48.50 million N/A N/A Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 5.25 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -7.62

Item 9 Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonendo.

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software that integrates digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Item 9 Labs (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

