Critical Comparison: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 7.93 $33.94 million $0.50 33.20 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 22.64% 9.61% 5.38% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.