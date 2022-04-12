Critical Contrast: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) vs. Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 32.06% 9.06% 1.08% Investors Bancorp 31.87% 11.68% 1.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.80 $8.58 million $1.77 9.04 Investors Bancorp $983.10 million 3.50 $313.33 million $1.33 10.43

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Peoples Financial pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

