Critical Review: UiPath (PATH) and Its Rivals

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) is one of 402 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UiPath to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -58.91% -21.20% -16.63% UiPath Competitors -59.38% -64.30% -6.65%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UiPath and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55 UiPath Competitors 2748 13411 24571 678 2.56

UiPath currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 145.33%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.82%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UiPath and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million -$525.59 million -12.26 UiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $279.31 million 1.91

UiPath’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UiPath peers beat UiPath on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

