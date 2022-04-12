Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,942 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,129,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

