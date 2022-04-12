CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

CRWD stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

